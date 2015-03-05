Investors are reportedly begging Warby Parker to let them invest at a billion-dollar valuation

Online eyeglass retailer Warby Parker could be valued at $US1 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the company, Bloomberg reports that Warby Parker “has been approached by funds looking to buy a stake,” and that the potential investors who have approached Warby Parker “are willing to value Warby Parker at more than $US1 billion.”

This would double Warby Parker’s 2013 valuation of $US500 million.

Bloomberg says Warby Parker isn’t actively seeking funding right now, though investor demand “may precipitate a new financing round that would close quickly.”

Warby Parker has raised $US115.5 million since its 2010 founding.

We’ve reached out to Warby Parker for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

