War-Time Widow Posts Heartbreaking $10,000 Reward For Missing Phone On Craigslist

A woman whose phone was stolen posted an absolutely heartbreaking $10,000 reward for it on craigslist.



There’s no way to verify it, other than its evident depth of emotion.

It’s about her husband, and the images she had of him on her phone. They were from the last time she saw him alive.

It starts: Someone took my phone.

Someone took my phone. A Samsung Galaxy S3. It’s white. It’s only worth a few hundred bucks to you or anyone else. If you unlock the screen you will see my home screen. In the picture stands a man. A man with a backpack and 2 other bags. That man you see, was my husband. And that night, it was the last time he ever held me. If you open the gallery you will see a collection of photos. Mostly of him. But some of his children as well. You will also see some of his funeral. Of his burial flag, his coffin. See, that man you saw on the home screen. The one who looks so eager to head into a war zone to protect the country he loved and his family, he lost his life doing so. The only pictures I have of him are on that phone because my computer crashed after I transferred them. Tonight, I cried uncontrollably in the arms of a friend because tonight I felt as though I lost my husband once more. I know with time my memory will fade. I will have difficulty explaining his features to his children. Or why I think they look like him. One who never had the honour of meeting his father. I don’t care about the phone. If you have it. Please just email me. I will respond and you will be able to send them to my email and you will never hear from me again. I only want the pictures nothing else. The reward money is 100%. If you can prove to me you have the phone and are willing to give it back. Proof required: My husbands Eye colour hair colour and shirt colour in the skype photo of him. Along with the type of cover that was on the phone.

She posted an update because she doesn’t “have time to respond to each heartfelt email I have recently received.”

