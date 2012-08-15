Our Strategy And Leadership Vertical Is Hiring A Reporter

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Business Insider’s popular War Room vertical is looking for a reporter. Could it be you? Here’s how to know if you’re the ideal candidate:
*You’re an excellent writer
*You have a basic understanding of business
*You consume all types of news and use social media to get it
*You’re familiar with Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, and other sites that cover the latest trends in business
*You love to learn about what makes CEOs, innovators and creative minds tick
*You know how to package information in a fresh and creative way
*You have an MBA or you’ve considered getting one at some pointIf this job description interests you, send me an email ([email protected]) with a paragraph on why you’re the one for the job. Please include your resume and a few clips.
Please also note: This job is full-time, and is based in our NYC headquarters.
