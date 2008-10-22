War Reporter Covering Financial Crisis

This morning we heard that the Washington Post is assigning Amit Paley, who has been covering the war in Iraq for the last couple of years, is being brought back stateside to report on the global financial crisis for the paper. We’d like to think of this as a contrary indicator: when the Washington Post treats the financial crisis as a war, it’s probably over. But we suspect that’s just wishful thinking.



In any case, let’s hope the Financial War goes a little better than the Iraq War did.

