This Collection Of War Photography Holds Some Of The Most Haunting Images You'll Ever See

It is difficult for civilians to understand what it is like to experience combat. For that reason, art curators Ann Wilkes Tucker and Will Michels began compiling a survey of photography of American wars to bring that experience to the public.
“Photographs are our collective memory of war. Luckily, most of us don’t ever experience it first-hand,” Tucker told ShutterLove, a photography website.
The survey has now been collected in a museum exhibition called, “War/Photography: Images of Armed Conflict and Its Aftermath,” opening November 7th at The Brooklyn Museum. It was first shown at The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.
The exhibit features over 480 photographs and other assorted war documents from nearly every American War from 1887 through the present day. While there are a number of iconic images, such as the photograph of soldiers raising the flag at Iwo Jima, Tucker and Michel wanted to create a comprehensive collection that shows the entire range of experience of war. There are photos from photojournalists, soldiers, military photographers and bystanders.
“In the news and magazines, people don’t show us what’s really going on,” said Tucker. “We felt that if the soldiers have to see it and if the journalists have to see it, we have to see it.”
When the commander of this Russian regiment was injured, Ukranian battalion commander Alexsei Yeremenko lead soldiers to attack.
A photograph taken during World War II from the Eastern Front, considered to be the largest military confrontation in history.
In 1916, The Australian transport ship Ajana was used to bring soldiers to their overseas destinations.
The body of an American paratrooper killed in action in the jungle near the Cambodian border is raised up to an evacuation helicopter in Vietnam.
At 31, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Orjuela was one of the oldest Marines in the unit at the base in Garmsir District, one of the most dangerous areas in Afghanistan.
A US Marine drill instructor delivers a severe reprimand to a recruit at Parris Island. 17,000 Marine recruits are trained every year at Parris Island.
A Royal Navy sailor on board HMS Alcantara uses a portable sewing machine to repair a signal flag during a voyage to Sierra Leone
Congolese women fleeing to Goma from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2008. Congo has been mired in a series of civil wars since 1996.
This child soldier was called 'Little Tiger.' It was rumoured that he got the name for killing two Vietcong women, his mother and his teacher.
This prisoner #389 of the Khmer Rouge. Led by infamous dictator Pol Pot, the Khmer Rouge carried out the Cambodian Genocide, during which more than 2 million people were killed.
Young members of Fatah, a major Palestinian political party, at the funeral procession of a Palestinian fighter in 2002.
Military service is mandatory for all Israelis. 15 years after completing her own service, Israeli photographer Rachel Papo went back to the bases to document young female soldiers living as she once did.
Women workers at an aeroplane assembly plant in 1942. Because so many men were off in combat, women took up factory jobs to keep war production going. In 1942, 2.8 million women worked in war production.
A Vietnam War Protester in Washington D.C., on Oct. 21, 1967. Nearly 100,000 people came out to protest.
Former hostages from the Entebbe hijacking return to Israel in 1976. Israeli commandos led a daring rescue operation that saved 102 of the 106 hostages.
Raymond Hubbard, an Iraq War veteran with a prosthetic leg, put on a Star Wars stormtrooper's helmet and engages his sons in a light-saber battle. His father was similarly injured in Vietnam.
A woman and child visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D. C., 1986. The wall, which features the names of all those killed or missing in action, was completed in 1982.
