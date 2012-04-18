POLL OF THE DAY: 'The War On Women' Did Absolutely Nothing For Republicans

Photo: AP
The War on Women came and (hopefully) went without a victor. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll out Tuesday showed that women’s preferences of candidates remain virtually unchanged from the March poll. Women are still supporting President Barack Obama over Mitt Romney by a wide margin.
In this case, it’s a 14-point margin. Obama leads 51 to 37 per cent among women, and he leads in all crucial issues with women.
That means the flap over Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen’s comments on Ann Romney likely did nothing to change women’s views on who they will likely vote for in November.
“I don’t think that any of these debates are changing women’s views about the politicians or their policies,” said Ipsos pollster Julia Clark in a release accompanying the poll.However, even though Romney isn’t gaining ground among women, he is gaining ground overall. He’s up 47 per cent to 43 per cent on Romney overall, which is down from an 11-point lead he had in the March poll. That’s because of voters who are flocking to Romney, trusting him more on jobs and dealing with the economy.
“Obama has had to preside over a really tough economy. … People are sort of dinging him for it and that’s really what’s going to make this a competitive race,” said Chris Jackson, research director at Ipsos public affairs, in a release.
Women, though, don’t have much to do with that. Some key numbers where women rated Obama higher:
The economy: 46 to 40 per cent
Health care: 52 to 32 per cent
Even FAMILY VALUES: 51 per cent to 36 per cent
