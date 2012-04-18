POLL OF THE DAY: 'The War On Women' Did Absolutely Nothing For Republicans

even though Romney isn’t gaining ground among women, he is gaining ground overall. He’s up 47 per cent to 43 per cent on Romney overall, which is down from an 11-point lead he had in the March poll. That’s because of voters who are flocking to Romney, trusting him more on jobs and dealing with the economy.

“Obama has had to preside over a really tough economy. … People are sort of dinging him for it and that’s really what’s going to make this a competitive race,” said Chris Jackson, research director at Ipsos public affairs, in a release.

Women, though, don’t have much to do with that. Some key numbers where women rated Obama higher:

The economy: 46 to 40 per cent

Health care: 52 to 32 per cent

Even FAMILY VALUES: 51 per cent to 36 per cent

——

Now, take a look at some other recent polls. >>>

Suddenly, Romney is leading overall, gaining in other key areas >

Romney is beating Obama in Independents >

Romney is up 5 in the latest Gallup daily tracking poll >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.