The 'War for the Planet of the Apes' trailer is here, and it's dark and visually stunning

Fox ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’

2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” was the highest-grossing movie from the “Planet of the Apes” franchise yet with over $700 million worldwide at the box office, so 20th Century Fox and “Dawn” director Matt Reeves had a big challenge with the next movie, “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

But as the first trailer shows, they are up for the challenge.

Business Insider attended a Fox event on Thursday that showcased footage from “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and once again the franchise has stretched what is possible with digital effects, specifically motion capture, which uses the movements of actors who play apes, like Andy Serkis who’s back as ape leader Caesar.

In “War,” we are two years into humans battling apes and Caesar’s legend among his kind has risen to mythic proportions. Along with showcasing incredible action sequences, the trailer also delves into the journey Caesar and his most trusted allies take to hunt down an evil Colonel (played by Woody Harrelson) and his battalion.

As you can see in the trailer below, this looks to be the most grim movie yet in the franchise.

“War for the Plant of the Apes” opens in theatres July 14, 2017.

