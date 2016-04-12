20 things you never knew about America's war dogs

Believe it or not, dogs have been fighting beside their human counterparts in military conflicts for the better part of the last 3,000 years.

Greeks, Egyptians, Persians, Romans, and yes, Americans.

We here at BI Military and Defence do a lot of slideshows about jets or tanks or patrols, but not much about our literal dogs of war.

So now’s your opportunity to …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.