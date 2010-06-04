North Korean Diplomat: War Could Break Out At Any Moment

UPDATE: North Korean border guards have just been ordered to put on steel helmets.

A North Korean diplomat just warned that the crisis is worse than you think.

“The present situation of the Korean peninsula is so grave that a war may break out any moment,” Ri Jang Gon, North Korea’s deputy ambassador in Geneva, said in a speech prepared for delivery to the United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, reports Reuters.

Recent moves by China and Russia to support South Korea’s Cheonan report have painted Kim Jong-il into a corner. You’d think this would cause him to back down. But then again…

