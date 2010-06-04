North Korean Diplomat: War Could Break Out At Any Moment

UPDATE: North Korean border guards have just been ordered to put on steel helmets.
A North Korean diplomat just warned that the crisis is worse than you think.
“The present situation of the Korean peninsula is so grave that a war may break out any moment,” Ri Jang Gon, North Korea’s deputy ambassador in Geneva, said in a speech prepared for delivery to the United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, reports Reuters.
Recent moves by China and Russia to support South Korea’s Cheonan report have painted Kim Jong-il into a corner. You’d think this would cause him to back down. But then again…
Don’t Miss: How North Korean Artillery Could Level Seoul In Two Hours
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.