The Washington Post faces criticism for suspending journalist Felicia Sonmez over now-deleted tweets about Kobe Bryant's rape case

Getty Images The Washington Post building.

The Washington Post has suspended journalist Felicia Sonmez amid an uproar after she tweeted out a link to a 2016 Daily Beast article about Kobe Bryant’s rape case just hours after he died.

She also publicly defended her move on Twitter before deleting the now-viral posts.

Tracy Grant, managing editor of the Post, said that Sonmez has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into whether her tweets violated the “newsroom’s social media policy.”

Journalist Matthew Keys said a source at the Post told him Sonmez’s managers cared less about her tweets and more about the screengrabs of her email inbox, which she shared on Twitter, displaying the full names of her critics. The Post declined to comment on this.

Social media users are in two camps: some believe Sonmez deserves not only to be suspended, but fired. Others are questioning the Post because they believe this move sets a dangerous precedent.

The Washington Post on Sunday suspended Felicia Sonmez after she landed in hot water for tweets posted following Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among nine people on a private Sikorsky S-76 that was flying amid foggy conditions in California when it crashed and burst into fire, killing everyone on board.

While the sports, political and business worlds and Lakers fans grappled with Bryant’s death, Sonmez tweeted a link to an April 2016 Daily Beast story titled: “Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession,” Mediaite reported.

Sonmez received tremendous blowback, including death threats and abuse, she said on Twitter. The Post’s national political reporter responded with a follow-up tweet that has since been deleted:

“Well, THAT was eye-opening. To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story – which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me. Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling.”

She continued: “That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.”

The backlash continued, prompting Sonmez to post yet another tweet, which said in part: “If your response to a news article is to resort to harassment and intimidation of journalists, you might want to consider that your behaviour says more about you than the person you’re targeting.”

Amid the furor, Tracy Grant, managing editor of the Post, told Insider that Sonmez has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into whether her tweets violated the “newsroom’s social media policy.”

“The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues,” Grant said in a statement.

Journalist Matthew Keys subsequently reported that a source at the Post told him Sonmez’s managers cared less about her tweets and more about the screengrabs of her email inbox, which she shared on Twitter, displaying the full names of her critics. Such a move could have legal repercussions, he said.

When asked whether Keys’ reporting was correct, the Post’s public relations team said they had nothing else to share.

"Her managers don’t care about the Daily Beast tweet," a Washington Post employee told me. "But there’s a concern that the screen shot (of her email inbox) might create some legal issues and could violate Twitter’s terms (of service)." https://t.co/66EyVcPsex https://t.co/9JjJnC0uno — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 27, 2020

Although Sonmez has now deleted all her tweets, some Twitter users have screengrabbed the now-viral posts and continue to respond with disgust.

I saved your disgusting tweet here for you. Thank me later #firefeliciasonmez pic.twitter.com/s7zwD51NqB — Đ₳VłĐ ĐɆł₦ ₣₵ ????⚪ (@David_Dein_FC) January 27, 2020

Dear @feliciasonmez Please do not think that you deleted this vile piece of tasteless inappropriateness so quickly that it was not screen capped. Bye Felicia! pic.twitter.com/a9Y3oQmBID — Caris Bagge-Fincas (@CarisBagged) January 27, 2020

@feliciasonmez you should be ashamed of yourself the man and his daughter passes away and minutes after they pass away you put up this your a sick individual who deserves to never work as a journalist again and this was distasteful @washingtonpost #FireFeliciaSonmez pic.twitter.com/GWzKxExnqL — Bolts Nation (@HowardDolak25) January 27, 2020

There’s a special place in hell for people like you @feliciasonmez and the people who justifies what you did… Kobe can’t read your tweet.

His family can…

A 13 year old girl died#FireFeliciaSonmez — ejet ramos (@ejetramos) January 27, 2020

There’s now even a Change.org petition demanding Sonmez be fired that’s picked up nearly 180 signatures. That appears to be a popular sentiment on social media, too.

SHAME ON the @washingtonpost !!! @feliciasonmez should be fired YESTERDAY! The level of disrespect is disgusting. Terrible excuse for a journalist — BIA (@PericoPrincess) January 27, 2020

Clean ya room kid — Pat (@ThePatNasty) January 27, 2020

hey @feliciasonmez, i am elated to see twitter deleted your posts and to hear you have been suspended from your job! i’m truly hoping this turns into a full-time termination!! enjoy your day! — Chelk (@chelk_me_out) January 27, 2020

Others, some of whom are journalists, questioned the Post’s decision, calling it “bizarre” and “cowardly,” and questioned whether it was appropriate to suspend Sonmez.

This is absurd and sends a clear and terrible message to survivors and also perpetrators. @feliciasonmez shared information that was accurate, verifiable and true, but made some people upset. It is self-evident that many men who do good things are also capable of doing harm. https://t.co/qCoLWiLvpd — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) January 27, 2020

Genuinely shocked by the Post’s bizarre and cowardly decision to suspend @feliciasonmez for literally tweeting a single news link. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 27, 2020

Suspending a reporter for tweeting a relevant detail — a detail included in virtually ALL the obits I’ve read — is heavy handed and chilling. I can’t speak to the Washington Post’s social media policies and I don’t know @feliciasonmez, but it’s hard to understand the decision. https://t.co/kUAsocCXeg — Barry J Whyte (@whytebarry) January 27, 2020

I’m sorry but I fail to see how placing @feliciasonmez on administrative leave for posting a reported news article about the 2003 accusations against Kobe is in any way fair — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 27, 2020

A fun story is that while I was planning to leave anyway, the Post technically fired me bc, after Ezra tweeted something asking people to follow Wonkblog on Twitter, I jokingly quote-tweeted it with "NEVER"@feliciasonmez is the best and this is idiotichttps://t.co/Caxp1Zu5k3 — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) January 27, 2020

Someone has even created a Twitter page, titled “Official Felicia Sonmez Defence Account.”

Felicia's suspension is a travesty and should be immediately rescinded. This is just as important, at the very least, than the death of one very sketchy basketball man. Our sympathies to Gianna. May she rest. #IstandwithFelicia @MatthewKeysLive @feliciasonmez @washingtonpost — Official Felicia Sonmez Defense Account (@SonmezFelicia) January 27, 2020

In 2018, Sonmez accused Jonathan Kaiman, the former Beijing bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times, of sexual misconduct, according to The New York Times. In a letter to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China, where Kaiman was president at the time, she outlined “problematic behaviour,” when the pair met in September 2017. Sonmez said Kaiman groped her without consent, pushed her up against a wall and pressured her into having sex with him.

“Even though parts of the evening were consensual, while on the way, Jon escalated things in a way that crossed a line,” Sonmez wrote in the letter that was seen by The New York Times. She also admitted that she couldn’t definitively say if she’d been forced to have sex with Kaiman because they’d been drinking all night and her recollections were cloudy.

Kaiman, who was suspended by the Los Angeles Times, said everything that occurred that night were “mutually consensual.” Sonmez was the second woman to levy such accusations against him. Laura Tucker, a law student and former housemate of Kaiman’s, also said he pressured her into sex after they went out drinking in 2018, the New York Times reported.

