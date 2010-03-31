WaPo Poaches Time Magazine's Political Correspondent Tumulty

In a big get for the Washington Post, Time Magazine‘s National Political Correspondent Karen Tumulty is headed to a similar position at the WaPo, according to Michael Calderone at Politico.



She was at Time for 16 years, becoming the national political correspondent in 2001. She’s a Gerald Loeb and National Press Foundation award winner.

She attracted attention during the last presidential election for accusing McCain of “playing the race card.”

Read the full memo at Politico>

