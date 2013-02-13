The Washington Post Corrects A Story That Reported Sarah Palin Was Joining Al Jazeera

The Washington Post on Tuesday issued a correction to a piece that claimed Sarah Palin was joining the pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera. In the piece, published Tuesday morning, Suzi Parker quoted The Daily Currant, a satirical news site, on Palin’s move:



“As you all know, I’m not a big fan of newspapers, journalists, news anchors and the liberal media in general,” Palin told the Web site The Daily Currant. “But I met with the folks at Al-Jazeera and they told me they reach millions of devoutly religious people who don’t watch CBS or CNN. That tells me they don’t have a liberal bias.”

The above paragraph has been removed from the Washington Post article. The Daily Currant’s “about” page carries the following disclaimer:

Q. Are your news stories real? A. No. Our stories are purely fictional. However they are meant to address real-world issues through satire and often refer and link to real events happening in the world

The Washington Post article was revised and now leads with the following correction:

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported that Sarah Palin planned to contribute to the Al Jazeera America news network.

The Washington Post did not respond to TPM’s request for comment. Al Jazeera spokesman Stan Collender told Politico that Palin is not joining the network. Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

h/t Mediaite.

