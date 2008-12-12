WaPo CEO Graham Joins Facebook's Board (WPO)

This should give the Washington Post a good inside look at life after newspapers: WaPo CEO Donald E. Graham is joining Facebook’s board of directors next month.



He joins Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Netscape founder Marc Andreessen, Accel Partners’ Jim Breyer, and Founders Fund’s Peter Thiel.

What’s Zuckerberg see in Graham? “He has made The Washington Post Company one of the most valued and respected education and media companies while making society more open and understanding. What I most admire about Don is his commitment to build around this purpose – and not just a business,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

