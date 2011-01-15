Wanted: Web Producer Extraordinaire

Photo: Neil Barman

We’re looking for a brilliant, motivated web producer to work as the glue between editorial and development teams. You’ll have a chance to learn a cutting-edge production system in a fast-growing startup.Business Insider is expanding rapidly and we’re building the team that will shape the future of the web site. You will join a great group of forward-thinking coders and journalists — and be comfortable translating each to the other. You’ll become master of a custom CMS and a go-to resource for HTML and web production. You’ll work closely with the tech and QA teams, troubleshooting and solving site issues, as well as with the product manager on new ideas for future features. You’ll learn about leading-edge mobile platforms and help optimise Business Insider for them.



The ideal candidate is analytical and adaptable, and enjoys figuring out how things work and how to make them work better.

Duties include:

Oversee the QA and code release process

Triage reports from staff and site users

Work closely with the tech and editorial teams to optimise our custom-built CMS

Contribute to the product directly and develop new features

Support editorial and email production with solid HTML skills

Support ad operations with emerging technology issues

Work closely with business development team to operationalize partnerships and new lines of business

Solid HTML skills and social media knowledge required; familiarity with PHP and JavaScript a plus but not necessary.

Based in our NYC office. Competitive salary and benefits.

Please send resume to Andrew Fleming.

