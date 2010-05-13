Here's How To Get Into Startup 2010 Free: Volunteer!

Here’s your chance to attend Startup 2010 on us: volunteer. You’ll work half the day and spend the other half attending the conference, rubbing elbows with leading VCs, investors, entrepreneurs, and digital execs.



Startup 2010 takes place in NYC on Thursday, May 20. As a volunteer you’d arrive by 7am and stay through the entire conference and networking reception.

We’re looking for up to eight volunteers. Interested? Please send us an email with “Startup 2010 Volunteer” in the subject and your contact information in the body.

Thanks in advance.

