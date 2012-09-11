WANTED: Stories And Photographs From The Best Trip Of Your Life

Click the picture to read about a hike along the Great Wall of China

Photo: Courtesy of Rindge Leaphart

Have you taken an awesome trip lately? Maybe you completed a bike tour of Italy’s wine country, or hiked the Inca Trail?We want to hear about it for Business Insider’s series on travel adventures.



We’re looking for great photos and intriguing travel tales to share with our readers. For inspiration, check out this hike along a part of the Great Wall of China that tourists rarely see, and an ex-banker’s sabbatical trip around Asia.

If you think you have a trip that fits the bill and 15-20 photos to share, shoot us an email at [email protected]. Give us a brief synopsis and attach a photo or two. If you pique our interest, we’ll follow up.

