Wanted: Smart Jock Or Sporty Dork

Sportsvite‘s Brian Litvack has a request: Anyone want to offer up their services as a “conversation leader” at nextSports, the “jocks meet dorks” sports and digital media discussion he’s organised for Monday night?



Brian describes the event as an “un-panel” — instead of speakers, everyone sits in the audience and participates, guided by 6-8 leaders. He’d like to add one more to a list that includes folks from the USTA and the NHL. If you’re interested, you can contact him at [email protected] The event is free; as of this morning there were 11 openings left.

We’ve also added nextSports to our Events page, which has been buggy but should be working now. If you’d like to see your event listed there, please drop us a line at [email protected]

