Wanted: Law Firm Willing To Hire Former AG Alberto Gonzales

It’s been almost 18 months since Alberto Gonzales resigned from his job as U.S. Attorney General, but George W. Bush‘s former legal eagle is still having trouble finding a job. Is it the economy, as he claims, or that whole Guantanamo thing?



AmLaw Daily: “It’s a rough economy right now, and it’s a tough time for a lot of law firms right now,” Gonzales said in an interview with the Austin American-Statesmen…

“Obviously [firms] are very careful about bringing on new people, and they are going to be careful about bringing on people where there are questions about things that may have happened in their past,” Gonzales said. “Over time, I’m confident those things will be resolved, and things will work themselves out.”…

“[M]any of the nation’s top firms, where Gonzales presumably hoped for employment, are also representing Guantanamo detainees in habeas proceedings,” [Legal Blog Watch‘s Carolyn Elefant] writes. “Given Gonzales’s approach to detainees while at [the Justice Department], it’s not surprising that these firms wouldn’t feel comfortable working with him.”…

But Gonzales is still open to other career paths.

“I would love a job in baseball, a plug there–I can do it.”

