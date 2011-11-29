WANTED: Front-end Developer To Join The Business Insider Tech Team

Photo: hans s

Business Insider needs a talented front-end person to join our hard working, ping-pong-playing, tech-talking, and fast-growing engineering team.



We’re looking for someone proficient in pixel perfect / cross-browser HTML, CSS, Javascript (jQuery), and Photoshop. Design skills a plus but not required.

Position requirements are as follows:

Pixel-perfect HTML / CSS execution

A desire to grow skills and learn

Strong front end skills, specifically HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Proficiency in design applications such as Photoshop

Understanding of cross-browser and cross-platform issues

Plusses include skills in iPhone / iPad development, mobile development, adaptive / responsive design, frameworks, PHP, Git, or other version control systems, html for email, and design.

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Park Avenue near 21st street. Some telecommuting is fine.

We have a fast-paced startup attitude and the corresponding lack of bureaucracy but we maintain a fun and relaxed atmosphere with a great work/life balance. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. This is seriously a great place to work.

Please email a cover letter, resume, and a web portfolio link to jmerriman at businessinsider.com. Thanks!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.