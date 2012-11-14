Wanted For Murder, Antivirus Software Inventor John McAfee Says Police 'Will Kill Me If They Find Me'

Photo: Wired

John McAfee is wanted for murder, but he says he is innocent and that he is running from the police because “they will kill me if they find me.”Best known for founding antivirus software company McAfee, Inc back in 1987, McAfee currently lives in Belize, where, according to reports from Gizmodo, he is living a drug and sex fuelled after-business life.



Or at least he was until this week, when he went on the run, fleeing questioning from the police.

Somehow, Wired reporter Joshua Davis got McAfee on the phone yesterday. McAfee told Davis that he did not kill anybody, and that the real reason the police want him is that the leaders of the country want him dead.

“They’ve been trying to get me for months. They want to silence me. I am not well liked by the prime minister. I am just a thorn in everybody’s side.”

McAfee’s says the person he is accused of killing was actually murdered by the police by accident.

“They mistook him for me. They got the wrong house,” McAfee told Wired. “He’s dead. They killed him. It spooked me out.”

