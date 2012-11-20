Wanted For Murder And In Hiding, Antivirus Software Inventor John McAfee Is...Keeping A Blog

Photo: Gizmodo

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee is on the run from police in Belize. They say they want to question him about the murder of his neighbour. He says they want to kill him, and that the police were the ones who murdered his neighbour.(You recognise McAfee’s name, by the way, because it he shares it with the security software firm he founded in the 1980s and which recently sold to Intel for ~$7 billion).



You might imagine that, being on the run, McAfee would be keeping a low profile, hoping that the police would just forget about him.

But that is not what he is doing!

He is actually keeping a blog.

It’s called “The Hinterland: The Official Blog Of John McAfee,” and the domain is whoisjohnmcafee.com.

It’s full of weirdness.

For example, here is a section where McAfee describes how he has disguised his appearance so that police and witnesses in Belize will not recognise him if they see him:

The first day I coloured my full beard and my hair light grey- almost white. I darkened the skin of my face, neck and hands carefully with shoe polish and put on an LA Saints baseball cap with the brim facing backwards and tufts of the front of my hair sticking out unkempt through the band. I stuffed my cheeks with chewed bubble gum stuck to the outside of my upper and lower molars – making my face appear much fatter. I darkened and browned my front teeth. I stuffed a shaved down tampon deep into my right nostril and died the tip dark brown – giving my nose an awkward, lopsided, disgusting appearance. I put on a pair of ragged brown pants with holes patched and darned. I wore an old, ragged long sleeve shirt. I donned an old Guatemalan style sarape and toted a bag containing a variety of Guatemalan woven goods. I adjusted my posture so that I appeared a good six inches shorter than my actual height and slowly walked up and down the beach with a pronounced limp, pushing an old single speed bicycle and peddling my wares to tourists and reporters using a broken English with a heavy Spanish accent.

Last week, McAfee was telling reporters that if police caught him they would kill him. He still seems to believe this, and his latest post is ominous. It is titled: “If I am caught.”

If I am captured, this blog will continue. I have pre-written enough material to keep this blog alive for at least a year. In addition, the administrator, Chad, will continue to monitor comments. He will administer the reward and post any information received. In truth my continued involvement from this point is irrelevant.

In the event that I am captured, please continue to support this cause. It is a just cause and it needs International attention.

Thank you.

