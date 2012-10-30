Wanted: Business Insider Seeks A PHP System Architect

Ping pong skills a plus.

Business Insider is looking for an awesome experienced backend PHP system architect to join the fast-paced and exciting world of being an engineer at a journalism startup.We’re looking for a strong PHP developer who has architected MVC systems, preferably using the Symfony 2 framework.



Business Insider is a great place to work. We’re laid back, we don’t let bureaucracy get in our way, and we play-ping pong in the office every day. We’re well funded and growing like a weed, and opportunities to work on cool projects abound. It’s honestly one of the best places I’ve ever worked, personally.

Traffic is huge and growing all the time, so Business Insider is a great place to come into and know you can make an impact building things that millions of people will use. It’s an exciting time to be here, and we face unique challenges every day due to the demands of our huge audience and the 24/7 news cycle.

The tech team also handles basic administration of our scalable server infrastructure, and we get exposure to cutting edge technology such as MongoDB, due to our close association with 10gen. Our product team pushes the boundary on feature development, resulting in a varied and interesting assortment of tech challenges to solve.

Position requirements are as follows:

Skilled back-end programmers who can write lean object-oriented PHP 5 code

Symfony 2 experience a major plus

Strong front-end JavaScript and CSS knowledge a plus

Broad understanding of web architecture and how it applies to scalability

Enjoys building user-focused interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate

Experience with systems administration of Linux servers a plus

Experience with NoSQL document-based DB stores such as MongoDB a major plus

Strong communication skills

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Park Avenue South. Some telecommuting is fine.

Three+ years of experience preferred.

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

