Wanted: A Kickass Web Designer To Join The Business Insider Team!

We need a talented designer to join our fast-growing tech team.Our team is growing by leaps and bounds, and it’s time to get our beleaguered front end designer some help with his pixel pushing, CSS tweaking, and JavaScript hacking before he implodes like Carson Palmer with a 4th quarter lead against the Bucs. (Did I say that out loud? Oops, sorry!)



We want someone who has an eye for pixel perfect design, along with the skills implement it in cross-browser HTML and CSS. A candidate should be skilled in Adobe’s suite of applications and JavaScript. A knowledge of JQuery or a similar JS framework is also desired.

We also do in-house development of our iPhone and iPad applications and a candidate with experience in mobile design would absolutely have the opportunity to pitch in and help out with that.

Position requirements are as follows:

Strong visual and user-focused design skills with an eye for detail

Experience designing for the web with a desire to grow skills and learn

Strong front end skills, specifically XHTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Proficiency in design applications such as Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience using/knowledge of technologies such as Flash, JQuery, YUI, or similar frameworks

Understanding of cross-browser and cross-platform issues

Plusses include skills with PHP, Git, or other version control systems, InDesign, print work, email, and mobile design

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on 5th Avenue. Some telecommuting is fine.

We have a fast-paced startup attitude and the corresponding lack of bureaucracy but we maintain a fun and relaxed atmosphere with a great work/life balance. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits.

Please email a cover letter, resume, and a web portfolio link to [email protected]. Thanks!

We’re still hiring PHP developers too!

