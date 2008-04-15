Want To Work In Video Games? Get An MBA

Video game employees get to play Halo, Rock Band and Wii bowling. And they don’t make bad money, either: An average of $73,600 last year, according to a recent survey.



Sadly, like just about every other industry, the best money goes to those who can brandish an MBA: “Business and marketing” types made an average of $101,848. Actual programmers made an average of $83,383.

The lowest paid? Quality Assurance drones, who made $39,063. Still that’s not bad dough to play Gears Of War, over and over and over. And unlike writers who pull down salaries in the same neighbourhood, they don’t have pain-in-the-arse editors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.