Want To Work In Video Games? Get An MBA

Vasanth Sridharan
Money Pile

Video game employees get to play Halo, Rock Band and Wii bowling. And they don’t make bad money, either: An average of $73,600 last year, according to a recent survey.

Sadly, like just about every other industry, the best money goes to those who can brandish an MBA: “Business and  marketing” types made an average of $101,848. Actual programmers made an average of $83,383.

The lowest paid? Quality Assurance drones, who made $39,063. Still that’s not bad dough to play Gears Of War, over and over and over. And unlike writers who pull down  salaries in the same neighbourhood, they don’t have pain-in-the-arse editors.

