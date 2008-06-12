Google's Hiring Binge Continues: Baby Sitters, Massage Therapists Wanted

Want to work for Google — but you can’t code and don’t have an MBA? You’re not completely out of luck: We’ve scanned the 793 positions open in the U.S., and we’ve found some options for you:



Executive Chefs, Mountain View. High stress — you have to feed a lot of Googlers – but you get to play around with a $72 million food budget. And it might make you a millionaire — even if you have to leave for Facebook to get your payday. Requires culinary degree, at least 5 years as a sous chef, experience with ethnic and vegetarian food, and experience with high-volume dining.

Massage Therapist, Chicago. Upside: You only have to work 12 hours a week. Downside: You have to rub big-shouldered Googlers. Requires national massage certification, 500 certified massage hours, 3 years of professional massage experience.

Infant Toddler Program Manager/Children’s centre Teacher, Mountain View. A chance to nurture and care for Google spawn, who may well be running the world in a couple decades. The infant toddler program manager requires 3 years in early childhood development and education and 1 year in the management of an infant toddler centre. Bachelor’s degree required, master’s preferred. The teacher position has three levels, the lowest requires a minimum of 12 early childhood education units, California Associate Teacher Child Development Permit, and teaching experience with children.

Animal Health Expert, Google.org, Mountain View or San Francisco: We were thinking vet joke here, but that would just make us look like jackasses, because this sounds like a cool, high-minded gig: Help Google’s philanthropic arm figure out where to hand out cash. Requires master’s degree or higher, 10 years of experience (including “extensive field experience in the developing world”).

