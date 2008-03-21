Want To Work For Facebook? Can You Sell Ads?

Want a job at Facebook? Hope you know how to sell ads. Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have 83 job openings listed on their site, and a quarter of them are for ad reps and related positions. They seem to have plenty of engineers, at least comparatively: They’ve only got 10 slots open there.



But if you’ve got your eye on the company’s Palo Alto digs, you’re still better off trying to get a tech job: Only 7 of those ad positions are in the Valley, compared to all 10 of the engineering jobs. (Surprisingly, only a handful of the ad jobs are in the company’s secret New York digs). And all of the Valley jobs come with pretty good perks: Day care subsidy, catered meals, and your choice of a Mac Book Pro or ThinkPad.

Oh. One more opportunity: They’re still looking for an executive chef — a position that made a millionaire out Googler Charlie Ayers.

