Don't Worry, AOLers, Bebo Is Hiring

When former AOL CEO Randy Falco acquired Bebo for $850 million just months before the entire economy crashed, he sealed his fate forever.



Now, under Tim Armstrong’s regime, the social network has moved under the AOL Ventures banner, where it will sit until it’s shut down or sold for a fraction of the price Randy paid.

But that doesn’t mean Bebo isn’t hiring! It is!

We found the following job listing on LinkedIn. It’s for a VP of engineering. Maybe some of Ted Cahall’s departing engineers should consider applying?

Bebo: Vice President Of Engineering at AOL Ventures

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Job Description

Bebo is seeking an experienced objective-driven, hands on Vice President of Engineering with a proven track record in building and managing highly talented and productive engineering teams. This position is key to the successful execution of company goals & objectives by leading the team through prioritised execution of new products, features and technology enhancements. This position will report to the President of Bebo and will be part of the company’s executive team. Applicants will have built and managed impressive products and systems while providing mentoring to their team members.

This position will be based in San Francisco, CA where Bebo is headquartered. Bebo, Inc. (“http://www.bebo.com” www.bebo.com) has retained PromptHire Inc., a boutique executive search firm, to manage this search for a Vice President of Engineering.

Key Responsibilities

o Develop technically complex, highly scalable, high volume web technology products

o Lead, motivate, manage and build a team of diverse and highly talented software engineers

o Take complete ownership of the engineering and QA organisations

o Work closely with the executive team on the product roadmap and provide technical insights

o Build and manage the technical road map for Bebo

o Manage multiple geographically distributed teams

Skills

The executive we are seeking will be first, and foremost a top-notch, highly effective and savvy business leader. The successful candidate will be an extremely intelligent, accomplished business and technology executive who is able to interface with both the business heads and Technology professionals in a persuasive and collaborative fashion. He/She must have a proven ability to manage engineering change and develop strategy in a very cost efficient manner. An ideal candidate will demonstrate extensive technical experience coupled with leadership skills as well as be a great recruiting strength for the company for engineering talent.

Key Skills:

o 8+ years experience in building and running technical teams

o Atleast 3+ years in high volume, internet consumer websites

o Deep expertise in highly scalable web architectures

o Ability to hire talented engineers quickly and manage a high performing team

o Proven track record of working with multiple business partners

o Ability to lead a 40-50 person team

o Able to build a world class QA team that speeds development

o Ability to analyse success or failure of product releases

o Deployment processes experience with web operations staff

o Drive multiple environments: dev, integration, load test, production

o Demonstrated record of delivering successful web products, quickly

o A Bachelors’ degree required with an advanced degree ideal.

Technical Skills Desirable:

o Understanding of open source technologies like Hadoop, Cassandra, Boldemort etc.

o Experience with API definition, platform creation, development communities

o Deep RDBMS skills with Oracle expertise a plus

o Knowledge of web search technology (Lucene a plus)

o Enthusiasm for agile development necessary

Company Description

Bebo is a popular social networking site that combines community, self-expression and entertainment, enabling its users to consume, create, discover, curate and share digital content in entirely new ways. It is a social experience, which through its lifestream platform affords users a simple way to connect and keep up with everyone and everything they care about, irrespective of which medium they use or where the activity takes place, be it on other sites such as: YouTube, Flickr, Twitter, Facebook, or MySpace. Bebo has over 40 million active members viewing billions of pages monthly. Bebo is the second largest social networking site in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and the third largest behind MySpace and Facebook in the US.

AOL acquired Bebo for $850 million in cash and announced the deal March 2008. Stephane Panier http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stephane-panier/0/884/ab was named the President of Bebo in July 2009 and will be the hiring executive for this VP of Engineering position.

Bebo, Inc. (“http://www.bebo.com” www.bebo.com) has retained PromptHire Inc., a boutique executive search firm, to manage its search for a Vice President of Engineering.

Additional Information

No third party applications.

