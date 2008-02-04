All The Super Bowl Ads, None Of The Super Bowl

At least some of you watch the Super Bowl for the ads, anyway. And some of you do want to watch the game, and don’t want to be distracted by the ads. Either way, better to watch them now, in advance.

Good thing Ian Schafer, who runs Web ad shop Deep Focus, has collected dozens of the upcoming spots and some excerpts, on his blog. You can watch GoDaddy.com’s latest attempt to generate faux-controversy, the newest iterations of Anheuser Busch’s frat-house humour, etc. Warning: You can waste a lot of time here.

Or,if you just want to watch Justin Timberlake getting the crap kicked out of him, you can just watch this Pepsi spot (note – we’ve lost this clip once, presumably due to takedown notices from either Fox, Pepsi or both – if you don’t see, please be patient, and we’ll find you another copy):



