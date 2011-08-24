Want To Vacation In Space?

For around $1M a week, your next vacation could be a trip into outer space.



As the Christian Science Monitor reports, “A Russian-based company, Orbital Technologies, has announced plans to launch a seven-room luxury hotel into orbit, about 220 miles from the Earth, within five years.”

Here’s what a (near) cool million will get you:

A 5 day vacation package, including 3 months of specialised training;

3 nights in one of Orbital’s zero-gravity hotel rooms;

A choice of horizontal or vertical sleeping pod;

A sightseeing tour of the moon;

Space food;

And, finally, a return flight home aboard a Russian Soyuz (or a similar space plane)

Better leave that booze and shower gel at home, though: no alcohol will be allowed on board, and guests will be asked to eschew showers for sponge baths.

And if you’re lucky, you might just find yourself bunking with an astronaut. As the CSM continues, “The new CSS would be placed in orbit just 100 miles from the ISS, which could make it possible for international astronaut crews to use the hotel when they want a bit of R & R, or in an emergency.”

