Want to Use New York City's Coolest App? Get a Google Phone

Apple has some 140,000 apps for its iPhone users. People who use phones with Google’s (GOOG) Android operating system have much less choice.



But here’s a consolation prize: Android users do get to use the coolest app in New York City. At least according to the NYC Big App competition, which awarded its Grand Prize last night to WayFinder NYC, an Android-only app.

