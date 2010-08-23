Want To Understand Europe's "German Problem"? Read This Irish Times Editorial

By now you must have heard that the interests of various European countries are widely divergent, as those on the periphery struggle with unemployment and disastrous public treasuries, while those at the core of Europe (read: Germany) have seen a robust return to growth and sound finances.



And despite an endless series of bailouts, ECB interventions, and stress tests, the crises aren’t quite going away.

One pops up in one country, and gets swatted down, only to see it reappear elsewhere.

So it’s with that in mind, that you should read this unsigned editorial appearing in today’s Irish Times, titled: Where Now For Germany?

The gist: Germany has been blessed with stability and a great fortune (not just now, but for quite some time) but its leaders have never been interested in considering the conflict of its interests and those of broader Europe.

A gritty individualism resists easy homogenisation even as the commercial realities of a unified national market in a wider European capitalist space continually reinforce it. Ordinary Germans earn, save and spend prudently without excessive risk and believe others should do likewise. And yet other reported characteristics of their national psychology – the need to be right and an associated intolerance of criticism – should give Germans pause to reflect at this fortunate moment in their history. The very success of their escape from historical constraint makes them all the more influential when others are slower or less able to adapt. Their views on where Europe should go and what role Germany should play in it really matter now.

The new generation of political leaders does not debate the German national interest within the wider Europe in sufficient depth to illuminate its desired path. This frustrates partners who have an equal stake in the joint endeavour and need German co-operation to protect it.

Of course, more remarkable than the content itself is that it exists: that the editorial writers at a newspaper in struggling Ireland felt compelled to write a column calling out Germany itself is pretty fascinating, and should be worrisome if you’re bullish on the long-term cohesion of the EU.

