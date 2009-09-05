Whitney Tilson: Everyone Is Bullish, So We're Terrified

Whitney Tilson, founder and managing partner of T2 Partners LLC, follows the advice of the master (Buffett):



“Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”

In general, Whitney says, everyone seems sure we’re speeding right toward a v-shaped recovery now–so he is afraid, very afraid. He says you can’t go wrong buying Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), though.



