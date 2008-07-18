Want To Stop The Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Sale? That'll Be $1.25 Billion Please

For red-blooded Americans furious about the Anheuser-Busch (BUD) takeover and hoping for a miraculous turn of events, patriotism will now come at a cost. The break-up fee for the deal is $1.25 billlion, or 2.7% of the total value of the buyout excluding debt.



Sound big? It is. BUD would have preferred a fee closer to 1%, but since InBev was the only game in town, BUD capitulated.

So anyone who’s waiting for the deal to close before they begin their Budweiser boycott can start right now. The Busch family did everything they could to prevent the merger and now it’s too late.

See Also:

Full BUD-InBev Coverage and Analysis

Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Fish Story Proves It Was Always Busch Way Or Highway (BUD)

Life After Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Shareholders Win, Consumers Lose (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Agrees to $70/Share Deal and Terrible Name (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.