Want To Stay In A New Hotel At A Discount?

Look for the absolute most brand new places in town. Chances are they’re not booked—and ready to deal.



New York Times: New hotels face not only the recession, but also a glut of rooms built in the last few years when times were better. In Phoenix, for example, where 36 hotels opened in the 12 months ending in November 2008, there are nearly 6,000 new rooms flooding the market. That has contributed to a drop in hotel occupancy levels of about 10 per cent, in that same period, according to Smith Travel Research.

New York City had the most openings for the 12 months ending in November, with 54 new hotels adding 7,982 rooms to the mix. In the Miami area, 20 hotels, with 4,155 rooms, opened. Chicago, Houston, and San Antonio each had 39 hotels open.

…there are side benefits. In December at Grand Velas, a luxurious all-suites resort that recently opened near Playa del Carmen, Mexico, staff members outnumbered guests by at least five to one, a little girl had the humongous infinity pool entirely to herself, and several employees occupied their time by playing volleyball on the beach with a family that needed extra players.

Ok great, but how you find these places?

Cities where demand hasn’t been keeping pace with new properties, like Las Vegas or, in Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Jacksonville, are a good bet. Hotelchatter.com does a good job of keeping abreast of hotel openings, and Hotelnewsresource.com has a “new openings” section.

Plugging key buzzwords into a search engine like Google can also do the trick. Use terms that are likely to be in the hotels’ marketing, like “flat-screen TV” along with the word “hotel” and the name of your destination.

(Just don’t put in the word “hourly.” You may find yourself with an entirely different kind of deal.)

