Want To Spy On Millionaires and Billionaires In Sun Valley, Idaho?

Billionaires and millionaires will once again descend on Sun Valley, Idaho this week, as investment bank Allen & Co. hosts its annual media summit.



Live in the area and want to help us cover the shindig?

We’re looking for photos, video, and whatever scraps of information a curious member of the public might be able to glean hanging around the conference.

Even if you just want to pester the other reporters hanging out – that works for us.

We’ll pay our usual freelance rate for good stuff.

On the bright side, we’ll also give you a byline and the accompanying fame.

Interested? Email [email protected]

Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Ron Meyer, president and COO of Universal Studios, left, jokes around with Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Eric Schmidt, chairman and CEO of Google, takes a picture of members of the press gathered outside the Sun Valley Inn, during the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, centre, is seen at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009, with Haim Saban, right, and News Corporation's senior executive VP and CFO David DeVoe.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Twitter CEO Evan Williams ponders a question from reporters as he arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star LeBron James leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009, with Saban Capital Group Chairman and CEO Haim Saban, right. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp., hold a beverage during lunch time at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, left, chats with Disney's Robert Iger, centre, and Haim Saban, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, right, and Tom Friedman of the New York Times, arrive for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Robert Wiesenthal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Corporation of America, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Philippe Dauman, president and CEO of Viacom, centre, takes a lunch break following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO of the Saban Capitol Group, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley John Scully of private investment firm Scully Brothers and his wife Regina Scully arrive to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Herb Allen, right, greets Michael Lynton, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, right, chats with Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation's Rupert Murdoch, left, talks with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Muhtar Kent, president of the Coco-Cola Co., carries his lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Ebay CEO John Donahoe leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Don Graham, Chairman and CEO of the Washington Post Co., is seen during a lunch break at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Cathie Black, President of Hearst Magazines, gestures during lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho on Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP Group chief executive, brushes the face of his wife Cristiana Falcone Sorrell, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Tom Freston, of Firefly3 LLC, and Kathy Freston stroll at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Media. right, speaks to reporters at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Blake Krikorian, formerly of Sling Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Meg Whitman, former CEO of Ebay and possible California gubernatorial candidate, and her husband Griff Harsh, arrive for a morning session with at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle to the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Dell CEO Michael Dell, right, and Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP Group, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle, as Owen Van Natta, CEO of MySpace looks on, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Chase Carey, News Corp. deputy chairman, president and chief operating officer, walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley From left, Scott Bommer of SAB Capitol, Bommer's wife Donya, Christine Falcone Sorrell, WPP Group CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, and Dell CEO Michael Dell walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt, left, talks with Microsoft Corp. Chairman Bill Gates, right, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. At centre is Nathan Myhrvold, formerly Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft, and co-founder of Intellectual Ventures,(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Corey Booker, Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Robert Iger, President and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, centre, breaks for lunch with others at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Demand Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Peter Chernin, former president and CEO of News Corp., arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.