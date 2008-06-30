Want To Sell An iPhone App? Got Six Months To Wait In Line? (AAPL)

Apple’s iPhone apps platform, launching on July 11, could be a big hit. But if you’re a developer who wants to cash in on it, we hope you’re patient — or have a hook-up at Apple.



We hear the waiting list to get accepted into Apple’s developer program is six months long. (That is, to be officially recognised as an iPhone developer, so you can submit your app to Apple for inclusion in the iPhone apps store.) Writing the app takes time, too, but you can start that whenever — Apple says 250,000 have already downloaded the iPhone software developers kit. And Apple will still need to review your app before it goes up for sale.

We assume that’s a soft waiting list — if you’re a huge software developer, or have good connections at Apple, you could probably get right in. But smaller or new companies waiting in line could potentially get shortchanged by missing out on Apple’s promotion around the official launch. (That said, if the iPhone apps store is anywhere near as successful as the iTunes music store, it probably won’t matter in the long run.)

We have big expectations for the iPhone platform: For consumers, who haven’t really latched on to previous mobile platforms like Palm OS or Windows Mobile; for developers, who could make money selling apps through Apple’s store; and for Apple, which should sell a lot of iPhones and iPod touches this year.

Anyone out there already accepted to the iPhone developers program? How long did it take you to get in? Anything particularly interesting/strange/awesome/annoying? Let us know in comments; by email to [email protected] — we’ll keep your information anonymous; or via our anonymous tips box.

