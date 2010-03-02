A Snapshot Of Debt-To-GDP Broken Down By Sector

Here’s a useful chart from Morgan Stanley which you might want to keep as a reference. It shows debt-to-gdp over time broken down into various sectors.
Notice a couple things:
- Debt to GDP has come off its peak.
- Financial sector debt is still enormous, obviously.
- State debt is still minimal, so if we really do have a state funding crisis, it’s not going to be normous.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
