A Snapshot Of Debt-To-GDP Broken Down By Sector

Here’s a useful chart from Morgan Stanley which you might want to keep as a reference. It shows debt-to-gdp over time broken down into various sectors.



Notice a couple things:

Debt to GDP has come off its peak.

Financial sector debt is still enormous, obviously.

State debt is still minimal, so if we really do have a state funding crisis, it’s not going to be normous.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

