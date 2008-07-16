Want To See "The Dark Knight" In IMAX This Weekend? Too Bad

Amidst the raving about The Dark Knight, those who’ve praised the film are insisting you should see it in IMAX. Roughly 20 minutes were shot using 70 mm IMAX cameras, and Warner Bros even held the film’s premiere at New York’s only IMAX theatre near Lincoln centre.

So, want to buy tickets for an IMAX showing this weekend? Well, you can’t–at least not in New York.



According to Fandango, every showing at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 IMAX theatre this weekend is sold out, including the Friday morning 4 a.m. show. But for those of you dying to see The Dark Knight in the wee hours of Friday morning, there is still an IMAX screening that’s not yet sold out. It’s in New Rochelle, at 6:10 a.m.—and tickets there are a dollar cheaper than they are in Manhattan.

Nonetheless, these IMAX shows should be key to the film’s box-office results this weekend. First, IMAX tickets cost more than standard admission ($16 to $12 for adults in NYC), and by shooting the film on IMAX equipment and showing it in IMAX theatres (and so heavily promoting that aspect of the movie), Warner Bros is creating an experience you can’t replicate at home—no matter how big your TV is.

