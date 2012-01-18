Want To See Kanye West Rapping As A 19-Year-Old? (VIDEO)

Kanye West is currently a 34-year-old, Grammy-winning, throne-sitting, fashion-designing artiste, but back at 19-years old, Yeezy was just a skinny kid with a microphone.



DDotmen.com just posted this rare video footage from 1996 of Kanye performing with his partner in rhyme, Phenom, at the Double Door club in his hometown of Chicago.

What would Kanye’s current leather kilt-wearing self think of that ill-fitting white Polo shirt and those light wash baggy jeans? The horror!

Check the video here:



