Want To See A Crazy-As-Hell Chinese Real Estate Website With Tons Of Ads?

Joe Weisenthal

We’re not sure what this means, but we promise, you will never complain about the number of ads on a website ever again after checking out Soufun.com, a major Chinese real estate portal partly owned by Telstra, in Australia.

Seriously, no picture can do justice to the spectacle, so you should just go check out the website yourself. It won’t mess up your computer, we’re pretty sure. (via Bill Bishop)

soufun

