Another Reason Zune HD Will Flop: Microsoft Makes You Watch Pre-Roll Ads

Microsoft is trying to make up for the lack of an App Store for its new Zune HD — more about that mess here — by pushing along a few apps by itself.



It has released calculator and weather widgets, so far, plus a few casual games: Poker, “Space Battle 3,” and others. You can read more about the apps at Ars Technica.

But in the meantime, see how Microsoft is treating the few Zune HD early adopters. Want to play one of those free games? Watch a pre-roll ad, first!



