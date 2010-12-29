Want To Pimp Your Facebook Profile? There's An App For That

Photo: Quora

Remember when Facebook redesigned profile pages and people used the new layout to spruce up their pages with the new row of photos?Well, if you wanted to do that and didn’t want to go through the trouble of cropping and uploading those pictures, an app will do that for you, All Facebook points out.



The application is called Profile Maker. We predict zillions of people will now do this and it will get very old very fast.

Want to check out how people did it back when it was cool? Here’s 10 Awesome Uses Of The New Facebook Profiles Page →

