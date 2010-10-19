The 10 Most Valuable News Topics Of Summer 2010

When it comes to online news, salacious content means clicks.



Last Monday, for instance, traffic on the sports blog Deadspin soared to a record 1 million unique visitors four days after it published its naked Brett Favre photos.

But as a new analysis from Perfect Market, a company that helps publishers monetise their online content, suggests, page-view-friendly stories aren’t necessarily money makers.

(Indeed, the Favre story ran ad-free because advertisers didn’t want to be placed next to images that were essentially pornographic.)

Rather, according to Perfect Market, which has launched a new ranking called the Vault Index, the most valuable online content is that with which readers can engage intellectually or emotionally.

“This data proves that serious journalism does pay,” said Julie Schoenfeld, CEO of Perfect Market, in a statement. “The great insight unveiled by the Vault Index is that the stories with real revenue opportunity for news organisations today are not always, as it turns out, celebrity scandals but difficult subjects that affect people’s lives.”

For the inaugural Vault Index, Perfect Market analysed 15 million articles from 21 newspaper websites between June 22 and September 21 calculated the 10 most lucrative topics based on advertising revenue per thousand page views.

10. Proposition 8 Vault Index Score: 1.8 Traffic Score: 4 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $10 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 9. Immigration Reform Vault Index Score: 1.8 Traffic Score: 2 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $26 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 8. Social Security Vault Index Score: 2 Traffic Score: .5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $129 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 7. President Obama Vault Index Score: 2.2 Traffic Score: 2.5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $24 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 6. Jobs Vault Index Score: 2.3 Traffic Score: 1.5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $33 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 5. Mortgage Rates Vault Index Score: 2.8 Traffic Score: 1 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $93 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 4. Gulf Oil Spill Vault Index Score: 3.2 Traffic Score: 3.5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $27 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 3. Egg Recall Vault Index Score: 3.2 Traffic Score: 4.5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $20 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 2. Gulf Recovery Jobs Vault Index Score: 3.8 Traffic Score: 3 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $34 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) 1. Unemployment Vault Index Score: 4.3 Traffic Score: 5 Revenue Per Thousand Page Views: $28 Note: The Vault Index ranks the most valuable news topics on scale of 1 to 5. Topics whose stories have more traffic might rank lower because they generate less revenue per page view. (For instance, stories on the egg recall had more traffic than articles on Gulf recovery jobs, but Gulf jobs placed higher because it had a higher RPM.) And if you want to make your content go wild.... How To Make Your Content Go Viral (Secrets Of HuffPo And BuzzFeed Founder Jonah Peretti) >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.