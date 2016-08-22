Want to launch a tech empire? Dive into these 6 courses, now over 90% off

If there’s anything the success of Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs have taught us, it’s that you don’t need a degree to make it in the tech world. Launching your own startup just takes some training in the right places.
The Build-A-Startup Course Bundle will give you the skills to kickstart your own tech company, and it’s only $37.70 AUD ($29 USD) for a limited time.
This course bundle includes the following 6 courses:
First Steps to Building A Tech Company: Discover how to market your brand, recruit investors, and more Coding for Entrepreneurs: Learn Python, Django & More: Cut down on developer costs by learning top coding languages on your own.
Sales & Persuasion Skills for Startups Course: Craft your sales pitch from the ground up and master the sales call Project Management Course: Keep your project on track with industry-favored strategies Startup Sales Course: Identify buyer types and get past objections and obstacles in the sales process.
Startup Marketing & Public Relations Course: Learn the PR skills critical to keeping your users engaged.
With more than 71 hours of training included, the Build-A-Startup Course Bundle covers every element of getting your tech company up and running. You can get it on sale for only $37.70 AUD, saving you more than 90% off the retail price. Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. For physical items, additional shipping costs may apply.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.