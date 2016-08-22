Want to launch a tech empire? Dive into these 6 courses, now over 90% off

Image: Supplied

If there’s anything the success of Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs have taught us, it’s that you don’t need a degree to make it in the tech world. Launching your own startup just takes some training in the right places.

The Build-A-Startup Course Bundle will give you the skills to kickstart your own tech company, and it’s only $37.70 AUD ($29 USD) for a limited time.

This course bundle includes the following 6 courses:

First Steps to Building A Tech Company: Discover how to market your brand, recruit investors, and more Coding for Entrepreneurs: Learn Python, Django & More: Cut down on developer costs by learning top coding languages on your own.

Sales & Persuasion Skills for Startups Course: Craft your sales pitch from the ground up and master the sales call Project Management Course: Keep your project on track with industry-favored strategies Startup Sales Course: Identify buyer types and get past objections and obstacles in the sales process.

Startup Marketing & Public Relations Course: Learn the PR skills critical to keeping your users engaged.

With more than 71 hours of training included, the Build-A-Startup Course Bundle covers every element of getting your tech company up and running. You can get it on sale for only $37.70 AUD, saving you more than 90% off the retail price. Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. For physical items, additional shipping costs may apply.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.