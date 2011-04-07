Want to Know Your Heart Rate? There's An App For That

At first I thought it was a left-over app from this past April fools, I was wrong.



This thing actually works, it takes a little to eventually get the readings more accurate but once you do it really is live accurate data.

I understand it works by way of using the iPhone 4’s LED light and camera at the same time to measure blood flow somehow.

The site says to : Place your finger gently over the camera. Hold it steady for at least 10 seconds. Your current heart rate will be shown on the display.

I for one am excited this app didn’t need any special attachments; I also hope this lets companies and investors know the masses are interested in their health. Imagine apps that check sugar levels or temperature. I’m sure eventually we’ll need some physical add-ons but this is definitely a step in the right direction. This will better mankind.

The app Instant Heart Rate Monitor has both a free and paid version on the iPhone. There are also versions for the Android marketplace. I personally gave it 5 stars; I tested it by doing 50 push-ups (I’m serious!) and then testing my heart rate- I saw it steadily decline right in front of my eyes.

