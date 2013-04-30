Want To Help Pay For Craig Thomson's Legal Fees? Now You Can

Getty/ Robert Cianflone

A website is seeking donations to help pay for independent member for Dobell Craig Thomson’s legal fees, as he faces fraud charges stemming from his time at the Health Services Union, including allegations that used union money to pay for prostitutes.

A spokesperson for Thomson, who moved to the crossbenches in the wake of the Health Services Union investigation, confirmed this afternoon that the site was legitimate, and was set up by friends of Thompson to help with his increasing legal bills.

When asked if Thompson was experiencing financial difficulties, the spokesperson told Business Insider: “it [the donations] would certainly be very helpful.”

Here’s an excerpt from the text of the site:

This approved account has been established by two supporters who have kindly agreed to act as the signatories. I have made it clear on numerous occasions in the media that I am innocent of all allegations made against me before the courts. (…) I know that like me, a great majority of people believe in the rights of all Australians to defend themselves in a court of law. To help me defend myself against these wrongful charges, your donations are greatly appreciated.

Emphasis added. Here’s a screengrab of the simple site:

