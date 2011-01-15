Here Is The Hitler Joke The Golden Globes Banned Ricky Gervais From Telling

Ricky Gervais was on Conan last night to talk about his gig hosting the Golden Globes.



As it turns out, the Globes doesn’t want to know what he’s going to say during the broadcast (easier to avoid any flack they might get about it later on, probably) but Gervais did run one joke by them before — just in case it ended up being too much.

Gervais wanted to enter the show dressed as Adolf Hitler, walk to the podium and ask, once the uproar died down, “Too much?”

Then he was going to say: “That’s the last time I borrow a suit from Mel Gibson.”

The Globes turned it down.

Watch the video below.



