Want To Get Rich Selling Android Apps? Keep Dreaming

Dan Frommer
  • Want to get rich selling Android apps? Keep dreaming. [Larva Labs]
  • Nokia delays “Comes With Music” in the U.S. [Forbes]
  • Live from the Facebook incubator demo day [TechCrunch]
  • Google Wave coming for some Google Apps users this fall [Google Enterprise Blog]
  • Apple doesn’t want other app makers using shiny chat bubbles [TechCrunch]
  • Napster won’t do an iPhone app because mobile streaming costs are too high [MediaMemo]
  • Examiner.com buys citizen journalism site NowPublic [Press release via email]
  • VoIP startup Ooma raises $18.3 million [paidContent]
  • Can Hulu’s high ad rates hold up? [BusinessWeek]

