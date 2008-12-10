Want To Get In A Fight? Head Over To Chuck E. Cheese

Yes, Chuck E. Cheese. The kiddie restaurant started by Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, and home to many a loud single-digit birthday party, apparently brings out the worst in parents. And, we’re not just talking food fights. The local police in Chuck E. Cheese towns know it well.



WSJ: But in some cities, law-enforcement officials say the number of disruptions at their local outlet is far higher than at nearby restaurants, and even many bars. “We’ve had some unfortunate and unusual altercations between adults at these locations,” Mr. Huston says. “Even one is just way too many.”

Fights among guests are an issue for all restaurants, but security experts say they pose a particular problem for Chuck E. Cheese’s, since it is designed to be a haven for children. Law-enforcement officials say alcohol, loud noise, thick crowds and the high emotions of children’s birthday parties make the restaurants more prone to disputes than other family entertainment venues.

The environment also brings out what security experts call the “mama-bear instinct.” A Chuck E. Cheese’s can take on some of the dynamics of the animal kingdom, where beasts rush to protect their young when they sense a threat.

To read the rest fo the article and a hilarious Chuck E. Cheese police blotter CLICK HERE>

