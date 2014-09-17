Want To Found Your Own Tech Startup? There's A Free Seminar On How To Do It In Sydney On Monday

Rebekah Campbell from Posse.com

Getting a startup off the ground is hard work, but if you’re not sure where to begin, then a free seminar in Sydney next Monday may be just the inspiration you need.

Business 101: Tech Startups, presented by City of Sydney council, will bring together some of Sydney’s digital industry experts with tips for online business success. It’s on at Customs House in Circular Quay on Monday, September 22,

Presenters include representatives of local companies Fishburners, General Assembly, Pollenizer and for the first time, Rebekah Campbell, founder of the new social media retail site, Posse.com.

Campbell says she’ll be drawing on her own start-up experiences to help guide would-be entrepreneurs.

“It’s all about taking little steps to get your idea off the ground – creating a product, being able to sell your idea, raising capital and then evolving your product,” she says.

“Sydney is a great place for start-ups because there’s a lot going on, which means you’re surrounded by talented people and good inspiration. It’s an incredible supportive community of successful entrepreneurs.”

The City’s free 101 seminars provide an overview for setting up a small business, practical advice on how to tackle common issues and provide networking opportunities across a range of businesses.

Registrations for Business 101: Tech Start-ups can be made here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.